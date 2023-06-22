Sacramento police searching for possibly armed suspect near Argo Way, Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO — Police on Wednesday are searching for a possibly armed suspect who is believed to be inside a home in the south Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along Argo Way near Fruitridge Road. Officers responded to a disturbance involving a gun and have been attempting through the late afternoon to make contact with the suspect.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m., police said.

This is a developing situation. More details to come.