Sacramento police searching for possibly armed suspect near Argo Way, Fruitridge Road

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Police on Wednesday are searching for a possibly armed suspect who is believed to be inside a home in the south Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along Argo Way near Fruitridge Road. Officers responded to a disturbance involving a gun and have been attempting through the late afternoon to make contact with the suspect.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m., police said.

This is a developing situation. More details to come.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

