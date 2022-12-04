Watch CBS News
Sacramento Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are investigating a collision that left one person injured.

According to police, the collision involved a vehicle and one pedestrian that sustained major injuries.

Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue is currently closed.

Police are advising travelers to use an alternative route.

