Sacramento Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are investigating a collision that left one person injured.

According to police, the collision involved a vehicle and one pedestrian that sustained major injuries.

Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue is currently closed.

Police are advising travelers to use an alternative route.

Vehicle Accident 🚨: Officers are on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has sustained major injuries. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Qct9eYTCdk — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) December 4, 2022