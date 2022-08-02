Sacramento police release body cam video of shooting at 16th & A streets

SACRAMENTO -- Body camera video has now been released of the July 17 incident where a Sacramento police officer shot a wanted suspect.

The incident happened around 10:36 p.m. near 16th and A streets. Officers responded to that area to try and arrest a 42-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation.

Police say officers tried to talk to the man, but he walked away and allegedly reached under a tarp.

With his hands hidden under a blanket, police say he started advancing on officers and told them to drop their weapons. He continued to ignore the officers' commands, police say.

As seen in the officer-worn body camera video released on Tuesday, the man continued to approach - prompting one of the officers to shoot him. Still, the man was able to run away and wasn't taken into custody until he was found near 16th and C streets.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, police say. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail on his felony warrant as well as resisting arrest charges.

No officers were hurt in the incident, police say, and no weapons were found in the immediate area of the incident.

Sacramento police say the incident falls under the city's Police Use of Force policy as well as SB-1421, meaning body camera video needed to be released within 30 days of the shooting.

The full video with a narrated recap of events as told by police can be found here (viewer discretion is advised).