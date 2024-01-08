Sacramento police patrol car rammed by suspect during chase

SACRAMENTO – A chase ended in a standoff Sunday night in Sacramento.

Sacramento police say officers initially responded to a call of a person reportedly with a weapon on 71st Avenue.

Officers spotted the person in a car and tried to pull them over, but the driver then took off – allegedly ramming into a patrol car at some point in the incident.

It took officers using a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver to end the chase. However, the suspect refused to get out of the car for some time.

Police later announced, just before 11:30 p.m., that the suspect had surrendered.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but police say the person is facing charges related to the pursuit as well as assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer due to the ramming incident.