Sacramento police officer unhurt after crash on Folsom Boulevard
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento police officer is OK after being involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. along Folsom Boulevard, near Power Inn Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the police patrol vehicle suffered noticeable damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Sacramento police say no one was hurt in the crash.
No other details have been released.
