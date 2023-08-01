Sacramento police investigating possible attempted abduction of kids at Natomas park

SACRAMENTO -- Neighbors of the quiet Hamptons community in north Natomas were shocked to see Sacramento police officers knocking on doors Tuesday.

Westhampton Park sits in the middle of the affluent neighborhood and is frequented by children and families with its playground and greenspace. Now, it's the center of a police investigation into a possible attempted kidnapping.

Neighbors say this park has always had a safe, "backyard feel" -- until now.

"I was pretty surprised. I didn't think something like this could happen, especially in broad daylight," said one neighbor who asked CBS13 to conceal his identity.

His front doorstep was one of many police showed up to last Tuesday.

"They knocked on the door and let me know that someone attempted to kidnap three girls in the park across the street," said the neighbor.

Police needed help, asking if he had any home surveillance video capturing their possible suspect. The neighbor checked but found no leads on his doorbell camera.

"All the information they had was that it was a Hispanic male driving a white Lexus sedan," the neighbor said.

The Sacramento Police Department did not confirm that suspect description to CBS13 Monday.

The department said the apparent victims they spoke to on scene were multiple juveniles in the park. Officers gathered statements and conducted an "extensive canvass" of the area.

"The case has been forwarded to detectives who are currently conducting follow-up on the incident," a police spokesperson told CBS13.

Sacramento police say for a week, its detectives have been investigating what could be a brazen abduction attempt but could offer few details Monday as of the publication of this report.

"I have to have eyes all around me all the time," said neighbor Rosa Linda Medina. "I won't dare go to the park with my grandson. I do carry pepper spray, but I won't trust anybody."

Neighbors are now looking over their shoulders.

"I come to this park every day almost, so I'm really shocked somebody did that," said neighbor Donnie Rogers.

Some say they feel it's on them to be watching for anyone suspicious.

"Just trying to look out for if there are kids around and seeing if anyone is tailing them or watching them," said the anonymous neighbor.

With no clear leads, and no warning issued to the public, these north Natomas neighbors want answers.

"Is the fear there that maybe this person could come back?" asked reporter Ashley Sharp.

"I think so, even if it's not just that person. Becoming more aware that this happens means it could be other people," said the anonymous neighbor.

CBS13 asked Sacramento police for a clear suspect description and at what point the department would release a warning to the public.

"This is still an active investigation and we do not have any further information to release at this time," a spokesperson for the department responded.

The department added they are not aware of any similar attempted kidnapping reports in the week since.

Tips to the department can be submitted online and can be anonymous.