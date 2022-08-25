Sacramento police investigate suspicious device at midtown gas station
SACRAMENTO - Police were at a gas station in midtown Monday night investigating what they were calling a "suspicious device."
A gas station employee told CBS13 that he noticed the device near some propane tanks and picked it up. Not sure what to do with the object, he put it on a table.
Police were alerted and responded to the scene. They analyzed the object, and after determining that it was apparently safe, they removed it from the table.
