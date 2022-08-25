Watch CBS News
Sacramento police investigate suspicious device at midtown gas station

SACRAMENTO - Police were at a gas station in midtown Monday night investigating what they were calling a  "suspicious device." 

A gas station employee told CBS13 that he noticed the device near some propane tanks and picked it up. Not sure what to do with the object, he put it on a table.

Police were alerted and responded to the scene. They analyzed the object, and after determining that it was apparently safe, they removed it from the table.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:37 PM

