Sacramento police investigate Monday shooting in Northgate area
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the Northgate area of Sacramento on Monday.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded at around 2 p.m. to the area of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino Avenue.
A man was found at the scene that police say was not life-threatening. He has since been taken to an area hospital.
No details were available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.
