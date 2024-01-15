Watch CBS News
Sacramento police investigate Monday shooting in Northgate area

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the Northgate area of Sacramento on Monday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded at around 2 p.m. to the area of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino Avenue.

A man was found at the scene that police say was not life-threatening. He has since been taken to an area hospital.

No details were available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 3:23 PM PST

