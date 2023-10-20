Sacramento police investigate deadly stabbing along Shining Star Drive

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in the south Sacramento area Thursday evening.

It happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. near a canal levee along Shining Star Drive.

The victim, only described as an adult man, suffered at least one stab wound and was declared dead at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department said. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrest has been made and there were no details available on a suspect.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.