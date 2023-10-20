Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigate deadly stabbing along Shining Star Drive

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in the south Sacramento area Thursday evening.

It happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. near a canal levee along Shining Star Drive.

The victim, only described as an adult man, suffered at least one stab wound and was declared dead at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department said. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrest has been made and there were no details available on a suspect.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.