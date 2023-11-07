Sacramento police investigate after 2 found shot dead in Natomas home

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Sacramento home Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a medical aid call along River Run Circle in the south Natomas area.

Responding officers needed to force entry into the home, and found a man and a woman, each with at least one gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medics from the Sacramento Fire Department.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Sacramento police said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation due to the circumstances. The department said it believes there is no active threat to the public.

No arrests were made and it is not yet known if a suspect or suspects were sought.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.