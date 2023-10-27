Sacramento police introduce mobile station to foster community engagement

SACRAMENTO -- In an effort to bring law enforcement closer to the community, the Sacramento Police Department launched its first mobile police station. The goal is to enhance accessibility and engagement by taking law enforcement services directly to the people they serve.

The mobile station is a large police truck equipped to provide an array of services to residents. These services include facilitating ticket sign-offs, enabling the reporting of crimes, assisting individuals in obtaining new court dates for infractions, and allowing them to engage with police recruiters.

"I think this is paramount and extremely important. There are people in our community who don't have cars or don't live next to a police station. So this allows people to come over here and have a conversation with an officer," Officer Anthony Gamble said.

The Sacramento Police Department is currently grappling with a shortage of approximately 70 officers. Officer Gamble says he has high hopes that this innovative recruitment approach will prove beneficial.

"Let's get somebody out here and get that face-to-face communication. That's our goal," he said. "And if we can get one or two people recruited out of it, that's a win for us."

The mobile police station serves an additional vital role in fostering trust within the community. By offering a platform for non-emergency interactions with law enforcement officers, it aims to bridge the gap between the police and the public.

Officer Gamble says they anticipate having more events in the near future.