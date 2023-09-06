Sacramento police detective facing vehicular manslaughter charges after I-5 crash that killed 2 brothers

SACRAMENTO – The officer who fatally struck two pedestrians on the side of Interstate 5 in Sacramento back in December 2022 is now facing charges.

Sacramento police said the Dec. 6, 2022 incident involving Detective Jonathon Nangle has been under investigation. Early that morning, police said Nangle's vehicle – an unmarked home retention vehicle – crashed into two men who were on the side of southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road.

California Highway Patrol said the men, later identified as brothers Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, had apparently stopped on to the shoulder after running out of gas.

One man died at the scene while the other brother died on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

CHP's investigation found the facts supported Nangle being charged with vehicular manslaughter. After the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office reviewed and concurred with that finding, a warrant on two counts of vehicular manslaughter was issued for Nangle.

Police said Nangle turned himself in after the warrant was issued. He has since been processed and released from custody.

"The death of Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez is a devastating and tragic loss. My heart goes out to their family, friends, and community," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester in a statement.

Nangle has served with the Sacramento Police Department for eight years. He is on administrative leave.