Sacramento Police arrest man for allegedly firing a gun

SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrived at the 5600 block of Carmela Way at roughly 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports about a person firing a gun.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect and found evidence of a shooting.

December 4, 2022

