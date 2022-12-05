Sacramento Police arrest man for allegedly firing a gun
SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrived at the 5600 block of Carmela Way at roughly 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports about a person firing a gun.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect and found evidence of a shooting.
