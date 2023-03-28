Sacramento police again investigating series of vehicle burglaries at American River Commons complex

SACRAMENTO — People who live in a Sacramento apartment complex are cleaning up and paying up after a rash of car break-ins in their parking lot.

One resident at the American River Commons, on the corner of Howe Avenue and American River Drive, wanted to remain anonymous because he says his car has been targeted by thieves three times and he is concerned for his safety.

After living there for ten years, he is moving.

"This was the final straw. I just, as soon I get this repaired, it's probably going to happen again," the resident said.

Early Monday morning, police responded to the complex after reports of numerous vehicle burglaries — a total of 14. CBS13 has covered smash-and-grab sprees in this same apartment complex parking lot before. In December, thieves hit 47 cars in a single night.

Sacramento police responded to both burglary sprees and forwarded the cases to the Neighborhood Crimes Unit.

After December, the owners of this complex started putting up a metal fence around the parking lot. But there is nothing preventing the thieves from getting around it.

"It's just so frustrating, you can't have nice things," the resident said.

There's no feeling of safety or security outside their own front doors. At the American River Commons, residents are parking their cars at their own peril.

We reached out to the management at the American River Commons to ask them about the repeated crimes and security concerns. They have not responded.