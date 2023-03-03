Watch CBS News
Sacramento Parks Commission considering plan to rename skate park in Natomas after Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO - A proposal to rename a Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols is being considered. 

The plan to name the park after Nichols, a Sacramento native who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop in January, will be considered by the Sacramento Parks Commission. 

Nichols, who was 29 years old at the time, was an avid skater and spent many hours at Regency Park.

The proposal, which will be presented Thursday night, is expected to be sent to the city council for final approval.  

