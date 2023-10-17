Sacramento organization hosting inaugural I Am Able disability job fair

Job fair for people with disabilities being held Wednesday in Sacramento

Job fair for people with disabilities being held Wednesday in Sacramento

Job fair for people with disabilities being held Wednesday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Living with a disability can be hard enough, and finding a job on top of that can seem impossible. But a job fair happening in Sacramento is hoping to change that.

A lot of people complain when they have to wake up and go to work, but not Michael McCullough.

"Work saved my life, no doubt about it," he said.

McCullough has been in a wheelchair for 27 years, and at one point, felt depressed like he had nothing to offer. But that all changed when he got a job.

"It gives you purpose because you engage with people," McCullough said.

McCullough said he bawled like a baby when he got his first paycheck and "felt like I was contributing again."

He now works with Pride Industries, the organization putting on the inaugural I Am Able disability job fair. It's fitting since October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Darelyn Pazdel, the vice president of workforce inclusion at Pride Industries, said connecting an applicant with employers can be the biggest barrier for those with disabilities.

"This is a completely untapped workforce," Pazdel said. "They're skilled individuals. They just need to be given the opportunity to sit and have a conversation."

Every accommodation you can think of will be on hand — quiet areas, space for service dogs, sign language and Spanish interpreters.

"It's a time to celebrate their contribution and it's a time for Pride to educate other employers to know this is a wonderful untapped source," Pazdel said.

"I still get emotional about it 27 years later because that's the impact that working has had on my quality of life," McCullough said.

He wants everyone to feel the same way.

"If someone sees this message and they're interested at all about going to work but are afraid, we want you!" McCullough said. "Because we have the tools."

That job fair is Wednesday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at The Officer's Cub in McClellan Park.