Sacramento opens cooling centers ahead of 100 degree week

Sacramento to open cooling centers for week filled with 100 degree days

SACRAMENTO -- The City of Sacramento is opening cooling centers ahead of a week that will include four straight days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees.

On Aug. 14, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will open its offices in Sacramento and North Highland from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The department will then open its offices from Aug. 15th to Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department is located at 2700 Fulton Avenue, across the street from Fulton Oaks Apartments.