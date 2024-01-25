2 arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, dog hurt in Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they have arrested two suspects in connection to the early Wednesday shooting in Oak Park that left a man dead.

The scene was near 12th Avenue and 47th Street, just off of Stockton Boulevard.

Homicide investigation underway 12th Ave at 46th St. One person killed. Dog also shot but survived. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/Vwpu9h2XLE — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 24, 2024

CBS13 was told by a police sergeant on scene that one person had died in the incident. A dog was also shot in the shoulder and has been taken to the veterinarian.

Police later confirmed that the victim was a man; he died at the scene, officers said.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated, but no suspect information was given at the time.

On Thursday, detectives announced they had identified and arrested two suspects: 38-year-old Marcus Dearmond and 28-year-old Channel Hellum, both Sacramento residents.

Exactly what led up to the shooting still hasn't been detailed by detectives.

No other details about the incident, including any other information about the man killed, have been released at this point in the investigation.