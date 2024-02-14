Sacramento nonprofit, Single Mom Strong, shifts Valentine's Day focus to self-love

SACRAMENTO - A twist on the typical Valentine's Day celebration as the nonprofit Single Mom Strong is taking "Galentine's" to a whole new level.

While the money raised Wednesday night benefits Single Mom Strong, the invitation was open to all women.

From getting dressed up to walking the red carpet to snapping portraits, it's the kind of event that gives back to the ladies who are usually the ones giving everything they have to others.

"Tonight is our love your life Valentine's event,"

A meal and an important message

"We have chosen to make Valentine's Day about self-love," said Tara Taylor.

Women from across the region came together to drown out the Valentine's Day blues and shift the focus away from searching for love to showing that love to themselves.

"I think single moms should be celebrated, they are such amazing individuals, they do so much every day. And yet something like Valentine's Day is hard for them to get to enjoy," Taylor said.

Taylor, the founder of Single Mom Strong, knows just how much women give to provide for their kids.

"I needed that community, I needed to know that I had the resources, and it became everything to me," mother Janay Watson said.

Watson went from using those resources to now working for the organization.

"It was hard but with Single Mom Strong, I can do all of that I can utilize childcare and meet other moms where we have a night like this and we can all get together," Watson said.



With licensed teachers on-site, it's about more than just good food and friends. They can relax knowing their kids are well cared for.

"I have been a single mom for a long time and V Day isn't always the [most fun] holiday when you don't have someone to celebrate it with, this event has always been extremely empowering and uplifting to make friends," Sam Burton said.

Combatting loneliness with women empowerment.

"And turn the energy into self-love," Taylor said.

An unconventional Valentine's Day message, but one that reminds these moms how just how special they really are.

"I enjoy it every time, I always leave here feeling uplifted and I think that makes me a better mom," Burton said.



This isn't the only event the organization puts on. They encourage everyone to visit their website and learn how they can join their community.