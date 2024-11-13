City of Sacramento looking to cap new parking spaces, increase bike parking for new developments

City of Sacramento seeks input on plan to limit parking, increase bike parking in certain areas

City of Sacramento seeks input on plan to limit parking, increase bike parking in certain areas

City of Sacramento seeks input on plan to limit parking, increase bike parking in certain areas

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento is asking for the community's input on a plan that would limit vehicle parking spaces in certain areas and increase bicycle parking in new developments.

It is called the Parking Revisions Plan and it would be a cap on new parking spaces, not take away any existing parking.

"It's a mess," said Irene who lives in downtown Sacramento. "There's no place to park."

Many Sacramentans told CBS13 that there is not enough parking and they struggle to find it on the daily.

"When they feel like they can't just pop in and out, they rather not come," said Emily Garcia who works at Le Macaron French Pastries.

The City of Sacramento is hosting virtual community meetings on a plan that would put a cap on new parking spaces, or "parking maximums," and create parking districts including the Central City and Transit Oriented Development.

How many parking spaces would be dependent on the type of land like residential, commercial or office space.

Bike parking spaces would be an increased requirement for new developments under the plan as well.

"I wouldn't be caught dead on a bike in this city," said Kathleen who lives in downtown Sacramento.

The plan comes as Sacramento has been seeing a growing number of cyclists and pedestrians getting hit and killed by cars. It now has the city council considering declaring a state of emergency and making big investments in transportation safety.

A spokesperson from the City of Sacramento said they are working on a project in 70 blocks of the Central City that will separate bikeways from where parked cars separate drivers from cyclists, like the existing ones on P, Q and J Streets.

It is also doing a lot of work in the Broadway Corridor under the Broadway Complete Streets project. This reduced vehicle traffic lanes from two lanes in each direction lane to one, with a dedicated center two-way left turn lane to improve property access and turning safety.

The city said buffered bicycle lanes, refuge islands and multi-modal improvements have been implemented along with seven new pedestrian crossings with flashing lights.

The Parking Revision Plan's goal is not to incentivize or increase cycling, but some people think it will do this because of the amount of parking spaces.

Supporters believe the plan will get Sacramento closer to its climate protection and housing goals.

Although, some people are concerned about the present, which is getting around safely and finding a spot to park in.

"We're already struggling to find parking here," said a cashier at Cilantro's Omar Maldonado. "It's going to be more of a struggle I think."

The city will have another virtual meeting on the Parking Revisions Plan on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

You can also comment on the project by emailing: parkingrevisions@cityofsacramento.org.