Woman dies after Sacramento shooting on Scarlet Ash Avenue

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas after a woman was shot and killed late Monday night.

Sacramento police said, just after 11 p.m., officers responded near Scarlet Ash Avenue and Blackrock Drive – just off of Del Paso Road – to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman had been shot at least once.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, but police said she soon died from her injuries.

Officers have since arrested 32-year-old Tevin Lewis on homicide charges related to the incident, police said.

Investigators were out through the early morning hours on Tuesday gathering evidence at the scene.