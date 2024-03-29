Sacramento mom accused of letting her toddler drown in tub arrested in Stockton

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento mother who was on the run is back behind bars after authorities say she left her 13-month-old child to drown in a bathtub back in 2019.

On August 2, 2019, Regjanah Nash, 25, left her child with her 2-year-old disabled sister and an 8-year-old cousin to watch the siblings in the tub, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

During this time, Nash is accused of having left the home to run errands with her sister. When they returned, they found the 1-year-old unresponsive in the bathtub.

Nash, after finding her child, reported to child abuse detectives that she only had to rush out of the home for about 15 minutes to speak to her sister over the phone for an emergency, the sheriff's office said. However, officials say she later admitted to police that she left the kids alone for at least 90 minutes.

The child was rushed to an area hospital and was declared dead shortly after arriving.

An arrest warrant for Nash was obtained nearly two years later on April 21, 2021. She was initially taken into custody two weeks later on May 4, 2021, and released the same day on emergency zero bail.

The sheriff's office said Nash had a preliminary hearing, while still out of custody, on February 10, 2022, and then failed to appear in court on January 6, 2023, when a "no-bail bench warrant was issued for her arrest."

Nash had been on the run since then, the sheriff's office said, and was finally taken back into custody on March 28, 2024. She was located in Stockton.

Nash remains in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail. Her next court appearance is set for April 2.