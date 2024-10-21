Crash causes large power outage, gas leak along Sacramento street

SACRAMENTO – A late-night crash not only knocked out power in a Sacramento neighborhood, it also caused a gas leak.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fruitridge Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a crash.

There, officers found that a vehicle had crashed into a power pole. Police say the driver had ran away from the scene.

About 1,200 SMUD customers in the area had their power knocked out by the crash, according to the utility's website. A gas leak was also caused by the crash, police say.

Utility crews were out through the early morning hours working fixing the mess.

Police say drivers should expect a street closure in the area for the time being.