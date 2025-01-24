Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Metro firefighters rescue person stuck in room during house fire

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person was rescued and taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Citrus Heights home Friday morning, firefighters said. 

Just before 6 a.m., crews arrived at a house fire on Patterson Lane where heavy fire was coming from the front of a house.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Citrus Heights Police Department confirmed one person was inside the home. Crews raced in and found the person stuck inside a back room. 

Firefighters rescued that person, who was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation. No other people were inside the home. 

Sacramento Metro reported a hoarder situation inside the home, saying it created a challenge for firefighters battling the fire. 

Crews will be performing overhaul operations through the morning. 

Arson investigators are at the scene to determine what caused the fire. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.