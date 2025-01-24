Sacramento Metro firefighters rescue person stuck in room during house fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person was rescued and taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Citrus Heights home Friday morning, firefighters said.

Just before 6 a.m., crews arrived at a house fire on Patterson Lane where heavy fire was coming from the front of a house.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Citrus Heights Police Department confirmed one person was inside the home. Crews raced in and found the person stuck inside a back room.

Firefighters rescued that person, who was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation. No other people were inside the home.

Sacramento Metro reported a hoarder situation inside the home, saying it created a challenge for firefighters battling the fire.

Crews will be performing overhaul operations through the morning.

Arson investigators are at the scene to determine what caused the fire.