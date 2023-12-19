Sacramento Metro Fire discusses rain season prep work after last winter's flooding

SACRAMENTO — This week's first big rain of the season has been a welcome sight, but it's also been a reminder of the reality of what happened in some places of Sacramento County after too much rainfall last winter.

Jon Boats are used to traverse areas of shallow water. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Captain Parker Wilbourn said his department purchased those boats for water rescue events, and that planning paid off after a dozen atmospheric rivers led to devastating flooding in the town of Wilton, east of Elk Grove, last January.

"These resources were instrumental in effecting those rescues," Wibourn said.

During last year's epic flooding, the fire district utilized their two jet boats – which are typically used on the river – and their helicopters to rescue dozens stranded after floodwater topped Highway 99.

Three people died. Wilbourn said those rescue efforts prompted a second look at saving lives.

"Just in the last year, all of our boat operators and our river rescue technicians have gone through training to affect rescues – whether they be in a swift water environment or static water environment," he added.

Since then, first responders have instituted a new protocol: a single emergency operations center that works with the National Weather Service and the California Office of Emergency Services.

"That was stationed at [the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services] where we had all the parts and players in the first responder community. Whether it be police, fire, utility companies, sanitation, everybody was in one room, and they were effectively able to manage that incident," Wilbourn said.

This upcoming rainy season, Metro Fire can utilize the Sacramento Regional Incident Management Type 3 team, which can step in to oversee operations if that level of flooding and power outages reoccur from storms.

This would allow them to tap into all their tools promptly to prepare for whatever Mother Nature comes up with next.