Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he's not seeking re-lection

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is confirming that he will not run for a third term in 2024.

In an announcement Thursday, he said it was a happy decision as it would allow him to do personal things, and being Mayor has "been a joy".

Mayor Darrell Steinberg spoke at a press conference on 5/25 and announced his intent to not seek re-election.

Being mayor has been a joy. It's been a joy because there have been so many moments where I've seen the city's resilience, where I've seen people rise above, where we have accomplished great things, and where I've seen kindness in our community," he said.

He also addressed what the future holds for him.

"This will be the end of my local service. Am I open to potentially serving the public at the state level? Yes. I haven't made any decision on that," he said.

Steinberg was first elected mayor in 2016, and he won a second term in 2020. His current term ends in December 2024.

Shortly after Steinberg's announcement, California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty announced his run for Sacramento Mayor on his Twitter account.

In his tweet, he said, "I'm running for Mayor of Sacramento! I'm a homegrown Sacramentan ready to lean in to tackle our problems head-on. We need real solutions to address homelessness and housing affordability, grow our economy, support our workers and families while improving neighborhood safety and livability. I'II bring my experience as a neighborhood leader, Housing and Redevelopment Commissioner, City Councilmember and State Assemblymember to build partnerships and deliver results for Sacramento."