Sacramento man with severe asthma defies odds with debut MMA fight set

Sacramento MMA fighter with asthma battles in and out of the cage

SACRAMENTO — It's a story showcasing the human spirit in its raw form.

A local mixed martial arts fighter is defying the odds by stepping into the ring for his debut fight, but what makes his story so inspiring is his ongoing battle with a severe form of asthma. It's the same illness that claimed the life of his cousin.

When it comes to MMA, physical prowess and mental fortitude reign supreme.

Meet Kent Craig, an amateur fighter making his debut in the ring. What sets him apart is his determination to overcome the chronic illness — a determination he learned at a young age.

"Just keep going," Craig said. "Trying to figure it out at a young age, having my mother try to figure it out with me."

Craig's determination stems from a dark past. At the age of 8, his cousin died of an asthma attack, which would plague him for years.

"When he passed away, mentally, I'm like, 'Is that how I'm going to go out?' " he said.

His competitive spirit runs deep. He eventually learned how to manage his asthma and excel in sports. The tattoos on his arm serve as a constant reminder of his cousin's spirit, pushing him beyond his own limits.

As Craig prepares for his upcoming fight, that same sentiment resonates with his coach, Daniel Brito.

"It's a big step for him," Brito said. "When he first came in here, we were just hoping he would make it through the workouts, and now he's gotten to the point where he's ready to fight. We're super excited."

For Craig, his fight doesn't start in the ring and definitely does end in it. He hopes his success in the cage extends to making the world a better place for those struggling with the same illness.

"When I saw other individuals, especially the youth going through what I went through, I see myself all over again," Brito said. "So it's like I have to. I have to be that person."

That's why Craig is starting a nonprofit organization aiming to help young athletes. He calls it Health and Fitness For Asthmatics. As for his illness, he has a direct message to it.

"You're not going to stop me from doing whatever I'm doing," Craig said. "So it's either you get with the program or you get out of here."

Craig hopes to get his organization up and running soon.