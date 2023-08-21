Sacramento man who sexually assaulted woman in theater bathroom gets 2 years, 6 months in prison

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento man who sexually assaulted a woman in a movie theater bathroom and the sexual battery of another woman was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, prosecutors said Monday.

Marvin Bell was convicted on July 23 of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery — all relating to an incident that happened on October 29, 2022.

On that day, the first victim and her friend were at a movie theater when Bell approached them and initiated a conversation, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said. Bell then kissed the victim without consent.

The victim then went into a theater bathroom and Bell followed her into the stall she entered and locked it. Bell then touched the victim and demanded sexual acts from her.

Prosecutors said the victim was able to push Bell out of the way and escape the stall to ask theater staff for help. At this time, Bell was able to leave the theater before authorities arrived.

Bell went into another business nearby and made advances at a young employee there — including wrapping his arm around her waist and pulling her body up against his. This victim was also able to escape.

Investigators located and arrested Bell at another nearby business. DNA evidence obtained was able to prove Bell had sexually assaulted the first victim at the theater.