Sacramento man arrested in Rocklin for multiple violations

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN -- A man from Sacramento was arrested in Rocklin on Thursday for various violations, said Rocklin Police Department. 

Patrol officers were dispatched after a call of suspicious circumstances, with assistance from Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (COPPS) officers. 

Patrol officers focused on the primary investigation and COPPS officers turned their attention to a suspect they had originally contacted near the home. 

The suspect tried to present false identification initially, but officers managed to obtain his real identity and conducted a probation search of his vehicle, where they found a loaded ghost gun. 

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Marvin Sims of Sacramento, was then arrested for multiple violations, including warrants for possession of narcotics and violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining order, false ID to a peace officer, and a felon in possession of a firearm. 

