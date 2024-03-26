Watch CBS News
Sacramento man accused of sexually abusing passenger aboard South Korea-to-SFO flight

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A man who was on an international flight heading into San Francisco earlier this year has been charged with the sexual abuse of a passenger, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Rajesh Kumar Kapoor, 56, of Sacramento, was on a flight from the Republic of Korea to SFO on Jan. 16 when he allegedly touched a woman's breasts and inner thigh without her permission.

Kapoor is charged with one count of abusive sexual contact and is scheduled to appear in federal court in San Francisco on May 9, US Attorney Ismail Ramsey said.

If convicted, Kapoor is facing up to two years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000, according to prosecutors. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 7:40 AM PDT

