FBI Citizens Academy gives Sacramento locals lesson on explosives

SACRAMENTO — Here's an explosive inside look at the real-life FBI, and we're not talking about the show that airs on CBS.

The parking lot at the FBI Sacramento Field Office served as a staging ground for agents detonating a paint can as part of a demonstration on explosives.

FBI special agent bomb tech Lee Witkowski, who has worked to dismantle bombs across the U.S. and foreign countries, showed off the power of a small explosive device to locals who signed up for the FBI Citizens Academy.

"What I'm going to do is put you in the role of a bomb tech for a little while," Witkowski told the group.

Unlike on TV, in scenes like those from the show "FBI," these classes allow real FBI agents to explain their real-life investigations and crime-fighting tools to everyday people.

"So that people can actually get an inside look at what we truly do every day," Sean Ragan said.

Ragan is the special agent in charge at the FBI's Sacramento Field Office. They respond to bomb threats frequently.

"Schools get bomb threats, malls get bomb threats. The FBI takes a leading role," Ragan said.

For FBI Citizen Academy students, this is a whole new perspective on crime fighting.

"I really found it interesting last week when we learned about how the FBI is using genealogy stuff to solve crimes," Citizens Academy student Ellie Martinez said.

"I think for me, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Citizens Academy student Tim Collom said.

These FBI citizen academy classes are offered twice a year. Students do need to be nominated for a spot in the class in order to enroll.