Sacramento man pleads guilty to providing aid to terrorist organization

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide financial support to a foreign terrorist organization, the United States Department of Justice announced Monday.

On February 18, 2021 a federal grand jury returned a single-count indictment against Murat Kurashev, 36, who is also a Russian national, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Kurashev allegedly tried to provide financial support to terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is based in Syria. The investigation was spearheaded by the FBI, whose agents then arrested Kurashev.

On Monday, Kurashev pleaded guilty to the charges.

Court documents allege that Kurashev attempted to provide financial support to known terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which engages in terrorism in Syria, the DOJ says. Further, between July 2020 and February 2021, Kurashev allegedly sent approximately $13,000 to two known couriers of an HTS fundraiser.

Discussions between Kurashev and the fundraiser demonstrated Kurashev was aware of the fundraiser's violent extremist ideology and participation and work on behalf of HTS, the DOJ says. Kurashev allegedly stated he wished he could join the fight in Syria as a mujahideen and regretted just being able to send money.

Kurashev is set to be sentenced On March 18, 2024 and faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.