Watch CBS News
Sports

Sacramento Kings unveil 2 new uniform sets for 2023-24 season

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings unveiled on Monday some of the new threads they'll don for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Three uniform sets will be in rotation this upcoming campaign: the Icon Edition, the Association Edition, and the Statement Edition. Both the Icon and Association uniforms were unveiled Monday with a fun video featuring Kings superstars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

A modernized version of the Kings' script wordmark is the centerpiece of the Icon and Association editions.

The Kings are saving the unveiling of the Statement Edition uniform for the second day of the upcoming California Classic Summer League series. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.