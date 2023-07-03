Sacramento Kings unveil 2 new uniform sets for 2023-24 season

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings unveiled on Monday some of the new threads they'll don for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Three uniform sets will be in rotation this upcoming campaign: the Icon Edition, the Association Edition, and the Statement Edition. Both the Icon and Association uniforms were unveiled Monday with a fun video featuring Kings superstars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

A modernized version of the Kings' script wordmark is the centerpiece of the Icon and Association editions.

The Kings are saving the unveiling of the Statement Edition uniform for the second day of the upcoming California Classic Summer League series.