Sacramento Kings to host Hello Kitty night against Utah Jazz on March 31

SACRAMENTO – Hello Kitty fans rejoice, the Sacramento Kings will be holding a special theme night coming up this weekend.

The Hello Kitty-themed night will be happening on March 31. The Sacramento Kings will be taking on the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in that game.

All fans who attend the game will get a free Kings and Hello Kitty-branded tote bag. Other fun activities will also be happening around the arena, the Kings say, and themed merchandise and dessert will be up for sale.

Hello Kitty herself will also make a special appearance, the Kings say, and will be interacting with fans.

As of Thursday, the Kings are 8th in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record – just ahead of both the Lakers and Warriors. Only 10 regular season games remain in the 2023-24 season.

The Utah Jazz are 12th in the Western Conference, with a record of 29-44.