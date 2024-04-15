Sacramento Kings sold out every 2023-24 regular season home game, NBA says

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings sold out every home game this past regular season, the NBA says.

It was a banner year for attendance across the NBA, according to the league's numbers published on Monday.

Total attendance numbers were up to 22,536,341, according to the NBA, for the 2023-24 regular season. About 71 percent of games were sold out (a total of 872 games).

Sacramento was among the 10 teams to sell out ever home game, the league says. The other teams to do so were the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns.

Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento Kings' home arena, has a basketball game capacity of just over 17,600 fans.

While the Kings ended the season with a 46-36 record, just two wins less than the year before, it was only good enough for 9th seed in the Western Conference – meaning Sacramento will have to take part in a win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament game.

That play-in game is set to happen Tuesday, with Sacramento hosting the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last season's playoff first round.