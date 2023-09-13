Sacramento Kings sign Folsom High grad Jordan Ford to roster

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento-area native has been signed to the active roster of the Kings.

Jordan Ford, 25, is a graduate of Folsom High School and was once one of the most highly touted recruits from the region.

While Ford went on to play at Saint Mary's, he went undrafted by the 2020 NBA draft and has been bouncing around the NBA G League.

The Kings have officially signed Folsom grad Jordan Ford to the active roster@CBSSacramento @folsomhshoops @Folsom_High — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) September 13, 2023

Last year, Ford was signed by the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate. He has been a standout guard for the team and recently averaged 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals a game over the 2023 Summer League.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings announced they had signed Ford. At the same time, the Kings announced that they had waived Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta.

It's still not a given that Ford will make his NBA debut anytime soon, however. NBA teams can have 15 players on their active roster during the regular season; Tuesday's moves put the Kings at 17 players. Only 13 players can be active on a game night, while two other players can be in reserve under "two-way" contracts.