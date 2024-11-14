Sacramento Kings introduce new mascot while unveiling 2024-2025 City Edition jerseys

SACRAMENTO – Meet Roy Al, the new mascot for the Sacramento Kings who was introduced when the team unveiled their 2024-2025 City Edition jerseys.

The jerseys will celebrate the historic Cincinnati Royals era, featuring a return of the royal blue with striping inspired by warm-up jackets worn by the team in the late 1960s.

They emphasize the team's evolution by including subtle crowns that start with the franchise's origins with the Rochester Royals to the current Kings crown on the sides of the jerseys.

Sacramento Kings

The shorts will also feature a reinterpretation of the 1950s Royals logo. The logo includes California as the hairline and a crown highlighting Sacramento's skyline.

In addition to the City Edition jerseys, the Kings introduced Roy Al, a new mascot inspired by the logo on the shorts.

Slamson remains a Kings mascot but Roy Al will be at games during City Edition games, with the first game on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center against the Utah Jazz.

The jerseys will be worn at five home games and four road games, including several in which the Kings' opponent will also be wearing their own City Edition uniforms.

The jerseys are also available for purchase at the Kings Store in DOCO, Label K and online.

Last season, the Kings City Edition uniforms also honored the Cincinnati Royals, featuring the red, white and blue colors.