Sacramento Kings release roster for California Classic
SACRAMENTO - On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced the roster for the fifth annual California Classic Summer League on July 3 and 5 at Golden 1 Center.
The team said it will play two games, beginning with the team's first game on Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors, followed by a matchup with the Miami Heat on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.
Below is the Kings California Classic Summer League roster:
No. Player Position
8 Souley Boum G
22 Chance Comanche C
24 Mike Daum C
17 Kessler Edwards F
34 Aleem Ford F
31 Jordan Ford G
26 Dane Goodwin G
20 Colby Jones G/F
13 Keegan Murray F
32 Justyn Mutts F
30 Alex O'Connell F
88 Neemias Queta C
18 Jalen Slawson F
33 Jake Stephens C
Roster as of June 29 (subject to change)
