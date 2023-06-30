Sacramento Kings release roster for California Classic

SACRAMENTO - On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced the roster for the fifth annual California Classic Summer League on July 3 and 5 at Golden 1 Center.

The team said it will play two games, beginning with the team's first game on Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors, followed by a matchup with the Miami Heat on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

Below is the Kings California Classic Summer League roster:

No. Player Position

8 Souley Boum G

22 Chance Comanche C

24 Mike Daum C

17 Kessler Edwards F

34 Aleem Ford F

31 Jordan Ford G

26 Dane Goodwin G

20 Colby Jones G/F

13 Keegan Murray F

32 Justyn Mutts F

30 Alex O'Connell F

88 Neemias Queta C

18 Jalen Slawson F

33 Jake Stephens C

Roster as of June 29 (subject to change)



