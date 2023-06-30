Watch CBS News
Sports

Sacramento Kings release roster for California Classic

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento Sports Live

SACRAMENTO - On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced the roster for the fifth annual California Classic Summer League on July 3 and 5 at Golden 1 Center. 

The team said it will play two games, beginning with the team's first game on Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors, followed by a matchup with the Miami Heat on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

Below is the Kings California Classic Summer League roster:

No.        Player                        Position

8           Souley Boum               G      

22         Chance Comanche       C      

24         Mike Daum                  C      

17         Kessler Edwards          F      

34         Aleem Ford                  F         

31         Jordan Ford                 G      

26         Dane Goodwin             G        

20         Colby Jones                 G/F      

13         Keegan Murray            F        

32         Justyn Mutts                F        

30         Alex O'Connell             F         

88         Neemias Queta            C         

18         Jalen Slawson              F         

33         Jake Stephens             C         

Roster as of June 29 (subject to change)

            

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.