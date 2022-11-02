Purple light in Sacramento sky surprises many on Halloween night

SACRAMENTO — An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers.

"Audrey, you say a prayer and then Johnny," Natomas resident Eva Hill said to her grandchildren Monday night.

Grandma Hill lives in Natomas and got the video on her cell phone of little Johnny, 8, and Audrey, 5, praying about this mysterious purple light.

"Hey, God. Please help me. Please help us with this light. We don't know what it is," Audrey said in the video

"God, thanks for today. Please help give us a sign and please help let us know what this is," Johnny said in the video. "Please help give me more candy tonight, but that's not important. Please help protect us from this light, whatever it is."

The siblings sought a higher understanding on Halloween night when the purple light could be seen all across the Sacramento sky.

Sergei Muhhin is visiting Sacramento from Estonia.

"Did you see this purple light?" CBS13's Steve Large asked Muhhin.

"I did," Muhhin said.

"And how many times have you seen this purple light before?" Large said.

"Once in my life: it was here in Sacramento," Muhhin said.

The whole city was perplexed over the purple. The explanation for the light: a Sacramento Kings exclamation.

The space cannon, as the Kings call it, is the team's new victory beam that sends a massive purple LED light into the sky following every Kings win. The beam is blasted from above the Golden 1 Center.

It left children and Kings fans alike praying they see the victory beam a lot more this season.

"Amen," Grandma Hill said.

The Kings' next game is Wednesday night. So, Sacramento, be prepared for more purple.