Sacramento Kings full 2023-24 regular season schedule released, including 22 nationally-televised games

SACRAMENTO – Fans itching to see the Beam Team back in action now have the complete regular 2023-24 season schedule to plan around.

The Sacramento Kings' full schedule for the upcoming season was released on Wednesday.

Fresh off of putting a 16-season playoff drought to bed, a slate of notable and nationally televised games have been scheduled. Some of highlights of the schedule include:

-Oct. 25 at the Utah Jazz: The first regular season game of the year for Kings.

-Oct. 27 against the Golden State Warriors: The home opener for the Kings.

-Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Lakers: One of the 22 nationally televised Kings games set to happen this season.

-Dec. 2 against the Denver Nuggets: The first matchup of the season for the Kings against the reigning NBA Champions.

-Dec. 31 against Memphis Grizzlies: The only Kings game scheduled on a major holiday this season.

Later in the season, the Kings will be spending a good chunk of the schedule at the Golden 1 Center – including 11 games in Sacramento in March.

The final three games of the regular season will also be at home, with the Kings taking on the Pelicans on April 11, the Suns on April 12, and the closing out the year against the Trailblazers on April 14.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday.