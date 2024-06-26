Sacramento Kings grab Providence G Devin Carter with 13th pick in 2024 NBA Draft

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings used the No. 13 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Providence's Devin Carter, a 22-year-old who averaged nearly 20 points per game during his final college season. The 6-foot-2 guard is considered a good defender, too, and could mesh well with the team's other guards, including De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

"(Sacramento was) honestly my number one. This is the team I wanted to go to," Carter told CBS Sacramento's Jake Gadon shortly after he was drafted.

The Kings answered their biggest looming question ahead of the draft by resigning Monk to a four-year contract. Sacramento could use more size and athleticism and help on the wing to complement Harrison Barnes, who turned 32 in May. Keegan Murray and Trey Lyles — their other wings — are more spot-up shooters.

Carter should help plug some of their concerns. He averaged nearly 20 points per game last year and was billed as one of the best two-way players in the draft. He is an elite rebounder for his size, grabbing 8.7 boards per game as a smaller guard. He also improved from beyond the arc in each of his three collegiate seasons, shooting it at 37.7% from distance last year.

Carter's prowess on both ends of the floor could fit the mold of the Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday, one of the premier two-way players in the NBA. Carter is versatile, contributes in nearly every facet of the game and could improve offensively if his college numbers project to the pro level.