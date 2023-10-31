Sacramento Kings confirm Fox to miss some time with ankle sprain

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings confirmed Monday that imaging conducted after Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers revealed that all-star point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a moderate sprain of his right ankle.

Fox left in the fourth quarter of the game before making a quick return that was cut short in overtime. Replays from the game show Fox injured himself by stepping on Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent's foot while in transition.

The NBA's reigning clutch player of the year was down for some time before being helped off the court and walking on his own will back to the locker room. Fox returned in just under a minute of game time.

The Kings announced in a news release Monday night that Fox will miss Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors and his return will be determined at a later date.

Despite the injury, Fox scored 37 points and had eight assists in Sacramento's thrilling 132-127 win over Los Angeles in overtime. It was the Kings' first home win of the young season.

Sacramento spoiled the 20-year anniversary of LeBron James' NBA debut, with the future hall-of-famer having opened his decorated career in Sacramento on October 29, 2003.