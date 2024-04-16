Sacramento Kings assistant head coach Jordi Fernandez reportedly hired by Nets

SACRAMENTO – Jordi Fernandez is poised to head back east and become the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the Nets are preparing to hire Fernandez.

The 41-year-old Fernandez has served as the associate head coach under Mike Brown for the Sacramento Kings since the 2022-23 season – the campaign that saw the Kings return to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

Fernandez has also been an assistant under Michael Malone with the Denver Nuggets, and is head coach of Canada's national basketball team.

It has been a revolving door at head coach for the Nets in recent years. The Nets started this past season with Jacque Vaughn as head coach, but he was fired shortly after Brooklyn was eliminated from playoff contention.

Sacramento takes on the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In game on Tuesday. Fernandez is expected to stay with the Kings through however long the playoff run lasts.