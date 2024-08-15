Sacramento Kings unveil their 2024-25 regular season schedule. Here are the key matchups.

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have released their 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule, and they'll kick things off right at home.

Notably, it will be the Kings' 40th season in Sacramento.

NBA Opening Night festivities will see the Kings taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24 at the Golden 1 Center.

Just a few days later, on Oct. 26, the Kings will head down to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

As previously announced, the mid-season Emirates NBA Cup will kick off on Nov. 15 with the Kings taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento. The Kings are then scheduled for away games against the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers before coming home for a Dec. 3 match against the Houston Rockets.

While the Kings open up the preseason Oct. 9 against the Warriors, their first regular season game against Golden State isn't scheduled until Jan. 5, 2025 in San Francisco. The Warriors will visit G1C a few weeks later on Jan. 22.

Other notable home games on the Kings' schedule include a New Year's Day 2025 match against the Philadelphia 76ers and a March 24, 2025 date against the Boston Celtics, the defending NBA Champions.

The Kings will close out the regular season at home on April 13, 2025 against the Phoenix Suns.

Ticket information can be found on the Kings' official website.