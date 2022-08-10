Watch CBS News
Sacramento Kings 2022 preseason schedule released

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have released their preseason schedule for the upcoming season.

After a busy offseason, the Mike Brown-led Kings will be starting the preseason at the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3. They then come home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 9.

A match at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 12 and a rematch against the Lakers, this time at home, on Oct. 14 round out the preseason schedule.

The NBA has not released the 2022-23 regular season schedule yet.

Reportedly, the league pushed back the schedule release date until possibly next week in case any star player is traded.

Both preseason and regular season tickets to Kings games are set to on sale later in August.  

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

