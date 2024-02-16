Sacramento is a front-runner to be a temporary home for the Oakland A's, source says

Latest on Sacramento possibly being a front-runner to host A's

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento is the frontrunner to host the Oakland A's before they move to Las Vegas, a source told CBS13.

An announcement is expected soon, but what it could mean for the city of Sacramento has fans excited.

On Friday, Drone13 flew over Sutter Health Park, the potential temporary home for the A's. That is if the City of Oakland and the team don't extend their lease at the Oakland Coliseum.

"Bring it to Sacramento," A's fan Vicki Cabrera said. "I think we can support it. We're close enough to Oakland."

There's already a fanbase here. At Clubhouse, the green and gold are up next to the San Francisco Giants' orange and black.

That's the sticking point for some Giants fans.

"A's leave a bad taste in everybody's mouth," Giants fan Pete Feickert said.

Over beers and baseball, I asked fans why they believed the city would rally behind any home team. Their answers were the same.

"They're fanatics," Roman Rudy said. "They've been looking at big things like this forever."

"Sacramento is a baseball town, has been for a long time," Feickert said.

I put the same question out on social media with mixed responses.

What was different about those was that some suggested the Sacramento headline was leverage to seal the Oakland Coliseum lease extension.