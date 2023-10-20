Sacramento International Airport travelers not "too worried" about travel warning

SACRAMENTO — If you plan to travel abroad soon, you might want to be extra careful about safety.

"The potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. Citizens and interests. The department of state advises U.S. Citizens overseas to exercise increased caution."

That's the message from the State Department issued worldwide on Thursday for Americans traveling overseas. The warning comes after widespread protests outside of embassies in Iraq, Tunisia, Jordan, and several other Muslim countries.

It also comes after the State Department issued an advisory for Americans not to travel to Lebanon following a volley of missile attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.

Travelers we spoke to at the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) had mixed feelings about the travel alert.

One couple headed to Paris said they're prepared to take precautions.

"I think we are going to be prudent, but not going to be too worried," said Phil Fine, a traveler at SMF. "We are going to try and stay together and maybe not get on public transportation as much."

One traveler arriving in Sacramento from Chile to participate in this weekend's Ironman didn't feel the impact.

"I don't think it's going to have a direct impact on international travel, at least in this part of the world," Andres Silva said.

Government officials urge anyone traveling overseas to register for the smart traveler enrollment program which will alert you of any potential high-risk areas around the world.

"We are constantly assessing the safety of the situation on the ground, so we can give appropriate travel warnings and appropriate guidance to American citizens," said Matthew Miller with the State Department.

For more information about the smart traveler enrollment program, click here.

