Sacramento housing cost pricing out “the missing middle”

High cost of housing in Sacramento pricing out the middle class

SACRAMENTO — City leaders say, teachers, state workers, and other young professionals are leaving Sacramento because of rising housing costs.

Young professionals looking to purchase a home but find themselves priced out are being called "the missing middle."

These people earn less than $100,000 a year, don't qualify for housing subsidies, and are priced out of living in Sacramento.

City leaders are now trying to encourage more middle-income housing.

The types of new construction needed are duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments, and cottage courts.

Sacramento city leaders are considering a new housing bond program that could offer developers 100% financing to build middle-income housing complexes.