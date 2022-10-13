Sacramento housing cost pricing out “the missing middle”
SACRAMENTO — City leaders say, teachers, state workers, and other young professionals are leaving Sacramento because of rising housing costs.
Young professionals looking to purchase a home but find themselves priced out are being called "the missing middle."
These people earn less than $100,000 a year, don't qualify for housing subsidies, and are priced out of living in Sacramento.
City leaders are now trying to encourage more middle-income housing.
The types of new construction needed are duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments, and cottage courts.
Sacramento city leaders are considering a new housing bond program that could offer developers 100% financing to build middle-income housing complexes.
