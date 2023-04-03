Homicide detectives investigating death of person first reported missing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The body of a missing person has been discovered in Sacramento, and the circumstances surrounding their death are being called suspicious by police.

On March 24, police responded to the Roseville Road and Tri Station Road area after being informed of a missing person, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. Over the following days, police received multiple tips stating that the missing person was dead. As a result, homicide detectives decided to investigate the incident as a homicide.

On Friday, with help from the FBI's Evidence Response Team, authorities located the missing person's body near Roseville Road and Connie Drive, police say.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. As a result, police have not released any information about the suspect. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after their next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).