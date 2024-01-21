Watch CBS News
Sacramento hit-and-run sends man to hospital

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene Sunday night in Sacramento, authorities say. 

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to Haggin Avenue and Northgate Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A man in critical condition was taken to a trauma facility, the Sacramento Fire Department said. 

Northgate Boulevard is closed in both directions from Haggin Avenue to Bridgeford Drive. 

No other information, including information about a suspect, was available at this time. 

